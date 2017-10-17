Kenya: Hamisa Mobetto, Vera Sidika Beefing Over Zari

Photo: Nairobi News

FROM LEFT: Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan, Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika and Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto.

Tanzanian video vixen Hamisa Mobetto, the woman at the center of the controversial Diamond cheating confession, has now started a beef with Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika over the singer's other baby mama, Zari Hassan.

Vera and Zari have been friends for several years now supporting each other in whatever they do.

INVITED VERA

When Zari held her white party two years ago in Uganda, she invited Vera.

It was the same case when Diamond and Zari organized a beach party last year in Dar es Salaam where Vera was the host.

However, on Monday, Vera's loyalty to Zari was put to question when Hamisa, who has been in Kenya, posted a video on her Snapchat in the company of the socialite who fancies showing off her booty to the world every other second.

FALLING OUT

The video led to speculations that Vera could have possibly fallen out with Zari and is now siding with the woman who caused havoc in her bosom friend's bedroom.

And with the news video trending, Vera swiftly bashed Hamisa for recording and posting the video without her knowledge and even claiming she does not know her.

But in a rebuttal, Hamisa accused Vera for being a "big liar and a hypocrite" claiming that the socialite has invited her on several occasions to her place.