President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday announced changes to his national executive.

Here is the statement:

"After careful consideration, I have decided to make the following changes to the National Executive;

Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize is the Minister of Higher Education and Training

Ms Ayanda Dlodlo is the Minister of Home Affairs

Ms Mmamaloko Kubayi is the Minister of Communications

Mr David Mahlobo is the Minister of Energy

Adv. Bongani Thomas Bongo is the Minister of State Security

Mr Buti Manamela is the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training

I thank the former members of the National Executive for good service in their previous portfolios.

I wish the members who are assuming new portfolios all the best in their new responsibilities."

Source: News24