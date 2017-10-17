17 October 2017

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Western Sahara Decolonization to Be Debated in Paris

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Karlos Zurutuza/IPS
(File photo).

Paris — Western Sahara decolonization will be on the menu of three meetings in Paris and its suburbs, as of Friday. Discussions will focus on Europe's role in this conflict, especially that of France, Morocco's only support, which occupies this non self -governing territory since 1975.

These meetings took place at a time when new UN envoy for Western Sahara, Horst Koehler, began his first regional tour, in order to relaunch talks between Morocco and the Polisario Front, the only legitimate representative of the people of Western Sahara and apply the Security Council resolutions that provide for the self-determination of the people of this territory, Africa's last colony.

Following its first colloquium in June 2016 on Western Sahara unsolved question, Sorbonne University organizes on Friday an international conference on protection of human rights in Western Sahara.

Several academics and researchers will give lectures around the current legal debates of the conflict and the new prospects for ending the crisis. (SPS)

062/SPS/APS

Western Sahara

Morocco Must Take Urgent Action to Stop the Suffering of Saharawi Prisoners and Their Families

The Moroccan authorities have spent decades imprisoning Saharawis who support self-determination in the Occupied… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.