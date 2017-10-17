Western Sahara Decolonization to Be Debated in Paris

Paris — Western Sahara decolonization will be on the menu of three meetings in Paris and its suburbs, as of Friday. Discussions will focus on Europe's role in this conflict, especially that of France, Morocco's only support, which occupies this non self -governing territory since 1975.

These meetings took place at a time when new UN envoy for Western Sahara, Horst Koehler, began his first regional tour, in order to relaunch talks between Morocco and the Polisario Front, the only legitimate representative of the people of Western Sahara and apply the Security Council resolutions that provide for the self-determination of the people of this territory, Africa's last colony.

Following its first colloquium in June 2016 on Western Sahara unsolved question, Sorbonne University organizes on Friday an international conference on protection of human rights in Western Sahara.

Several academics and researchers will give lectures around the current legal debates of the conflict and the new prospects for ending the crisis. (SPS)

