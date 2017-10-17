Malawi: Action Aid - Malawi Pledges Continued Support to ECD Services

Machinga — Action Aid Malawi has pledged it will continue improving early childhood development (ECD) services in the country in an effort to instil in the people a sense of learning at a tender age.

Action Aid is currently implementing a project called Comprehensive Early Childhood Development (ECD) whose objective is to improve child pre - school through Community Based Child Care Centres (CBCCs) in the area of Traditional Authority Ngokwe in Machinga.

Speaking Friday during a training session of caregivers drawn from all the ECD centres in Traditional Authority Ngokwe, Action Aid Malawi Project Officer, Fumbanani Phiri, said empowerment of service providers was crucial in the provision of good quality services to the children in the centres.

"We thought of engaging caregivers in all the CBCCs who facilitate early childhood development in all the ten centres in Ngokwe area in this training so that their work is well coordinated," Phiri said.

He said CBCCs play a crucial role in assessing child health, growth monitoring and offering supplementary food to the malnourished children, to address child malnutrition besides stimulating interest in education from childhood.

He emphasised that CBCCs prepare children for primary school, saying this ensures smooth pre - school to primary education transition.

The project officer added that Action Aid also trained CBCC management committees which are also engaged in goat pass - on and village savings and loans to promote household income and ensure project sustainability.

In his remarks, one of the caregivers, Bonongwe Makwinja, commended Action Aid for providing the necessary skills in managing an ECD and for the social protection component where caregivers have access to soft loans.

"I would like to thank Action Aid for the loan which helped me when my household was affected by hunger," Makwinja said, adding that he also managed to send his children to school after embarking on small scale businesses.

The integrated ECD project started in 2011 in Machinga alongside nine other districts in Malawi. This was to increase the number of children accessing ECD services to improve child health and community participation in promoting child rights.