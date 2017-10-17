17 October 2017

South Africa: Zuma Fires Critical Communist Leader From Cabinet

President Jacob Zuma has fired his tertiary education minister, South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Blade Nzimande, from his Cabinet.

The SACP and Nzimande, who is the party's general secretary, have become fierce critics of Zuma as former left-wing allies turn against him on account of the growing corruption in his administration.

Nzimande was ousted in a Cabinet reshuffle announced on Tuesday. Nzimande was replaced by the home affairs minister, Hlengiwe Mkhize. Four other existing ministers were given new portfolios and one Member of Parliament, Bongani Bongo of Mpumalanga province, was brought into the Cabinet.

The full list of changes:

Hlengiwe Mkhize, moved from Minister of Home Affairs to Minister of Higher Education and Training;

Ayanda Dlodlo, from Minister of Communications to Minister of Home Affairs;

Mmamaloko Kubayi, from Minister of Energy to Minister of Communications;

David Mahlobo, from Minister of State Security to Minister of Energy;

Bongani Thomas Bongo appointed as Minister of State Security; and

Buti Manamela, from Deputy Minister for Planning and Monitoring in the Presidency to Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training.

