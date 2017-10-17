Luanda — The Angolan FIFA agent, João Julião, defended that the footballers Gelson Dala and Ary Papel who joined Sporting de Portugal last season should quit the Portuguese club to show their real value elsewhere.

Speaking to Angop from Switzerland, the agent said he considers Ary and Gelson to be good players to have in the pitch instead of the bench.

According to João Julião, the two former 1º de Agosto's players currently lack playing time, which shows that the team's head coach Jorge Jesus does invest much in young players.

João Julião, who is based in Switzerland, said the rather than looking at how big the team is, should instead be more concerned about playing.

"They are living an unrealistic reality, they are good players and must play, but a change of team is needed for them to show that they are not tourists in Portugal," stressed the agent.

However, he pointed out the lack of organisation as the main problem facing the Angolan football, adding that the national championship (Girabola) needs to adopt a different position, or risk to get eventually reduced to eight competing teams.

"Our football is going through a very bad stage, lacking organisation, training and management, which are important aspects for success," he also said.

João Jacques Julião was born in Luanda in 1969 and has been a FIFA agent since 2005.

He has worked with several Swiss teams, having also been the agent for many players from several countries, with highlights to Angolans Guilherme Afonso of FC Sion, Vaduz and Kussunga that were transferred from FC Servette to Basel.