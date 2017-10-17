Kenya: Ministry Defends Rollout Pace of New Curriculum

The government has defended the new curriculum, saying it was validated at a national conference in January.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, in an affidavit opposing a petition by a university lecturer, told a Mombasa court the conference on curriculum reforms was attended by various stakeholders.

Mr Eric Mugambi wants the Education ministry ordered to establish a national committee to lead the implementation of the new curriculum and manage transition from the current system.

POLICY

The PS said the implementation of the planned changes began in 2011 and that the Constitution and Vision 2030 blueprint necessitated the re-alignment of the education sector.

"In 2014, the government embarked on a consultative process of preparing a policy framework for curriculum review that culminated in the national curriculum policy," he said.

He added that a national steering committee on curriculum reforms, which was appointed by the cabinet secretary in April last year, exists.

"The national steering committee on curriculum reforms consists of 36 members and a list is available on the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) website," he said.

IMPLEMENTATION

On Monday, Mr Mugambi agreed to have his application, which seeks temporary orders restraining the ministry and KICD from implementing the planned changes, abandoned for the petition to be heard.

Through lawyer Augustine Wafula, KICD was directed to file and serve its response to the petition Wednesday.

Mr Mugambi, a lecturer at Technical University of Mombasa, argued that the six-year implementation period proposed is long as this can be achieved in four years.

EXAMS

The petitioner contended that the decision to eliminate individual student assessment using a national examination at the end of upper primary by Kenya National Examination Council should be withdrawn.

The petition will be heard on November 23.