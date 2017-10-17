Cameroon: Bilingualism Commission - International Personalities Received

Following is the information memo from the commission relating to the different audiences granted from 1st to 6th October 2017

«Within the framework of contact meetings, and for purposes of information, concerning the execution of the mission of promoting Bilingualism, Multiculturlism and Living together that has been assigned to the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism (NCPBM) which he is heading, The President of the Commission, Mr. Peter Mafany Musonge, accompanied by the Vice President of the Commission, Mr. Oumarou Djika Saidou, and the Secretary General, M. Chi Asafor Cornelius, on Wednesday 4 October 2017, received in Audience, on their request, the following personalities: - Mr Pietro Lazzeri, Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Cameroon; - Mrs. Allegra Baiocchi, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP); - Mr. Massima Jean Jacques, Representative of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU); - Mr. Mendy Albert, Specialist of Education Programme of the UNESCO Representation of Cameroon; - Mrs. Edith Oyulu, Principal Adviser for Political Affairs at the United Nations Bureau for Central Africal (Libreville); - Mr. Agbessi Ahowanou, Regional Representative of the United Nations Centre for Human Rights and Democracy; - Gen. Mouhamadou Wade, Coordinator of the UNOWAS Bureau to Yaounde and Calabar; - Col. Cheikh Tidiane Mbodji, Principal Military Advisor at the Bureau of the United Nations in Yaounde; - Mrs. Dorothee Ndoh Onguene, National Chief of the United Nations Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Central Africa. During the audience, all the personalities received, hailed the creation of the NCPBM, and took note of its installation as well as its effective functioning. On behalf of their respective country and Institutions, they expressed their desire to entertain multifaceted relations with the Commission, in the future, in the areas of cooperation, training and institutional assistance. The guests of the President of the CNPBM all promised to pay other visits to the Commission, as the need arises». The General Secretary, (s) Dr. ASAFOR CHI Cornelius