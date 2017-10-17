Cameroon: South West - Dialogue Train On Rails

The various delegations, as assigned by the Government, are meeting their populations in their localities

After meeting the Regional Governor last Sunday, the various peace and dialogue teams dispatched for grassroots in the South West Region are already loading their peace pipes. The teams were in the various Divisional Offices yesterday (Monday) to take administrative blessings before diving into the sea of appeasement at Sub-Divisional and village levels. In Kumba, Benjamin Itoe, political leader, was announced in the Office of Meme's Senior Divisional Officer by mid-day yesterday accompanied by members of his delegation made of local politicians, and respectable personalities of the area. The Meme Administrative Boss, Chamberlain Ntou'ou Ndong, told this reporter on the phone that he wished the delegation the best and called on them to bring back the population on the table of peace and dialogue. The team for Kupe Muanenguba met the Senior Divisional Officer (SDO), Keyantio Augustin, yesterday afternoon. As confirmed by Mr Kenyatio, the team was meaningfully out for appeasement. While promising to call later for further developments, the Kupe Muanenguba boss sounded very optimistic that it was a good shot by government. In the luggage of the various delegations is certainly the strategies to ensure harmony between the people and the administrative apparatus as well as ensure smooth school functioning, and assure government's good intentions at dialogue. Many keen observers are already suggesting that the Churches, traditional rulers, University dons, civil society leaders and well known patriots should be involved in the dialogue process.