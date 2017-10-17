South Africa: South Affrica Fails to Exploit Free Trade Agreement Access to Massive EU Market

analysis

One year into an historical free trade agreement which significantly increased access to the world's largest market, South Africa has fallen far short of exploiting its full new quotas of duty-free agricultural exports to the European Union.



Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies promised on Tuesday to tackle problems thaf have prevented agricultural exporters from meeting quotas negotiated by South Africa as part of the "SADC-EPA" - the Economic Partnership Agreement between the EU and six southern African Development Community countries - which went into force a year ago.

At the time, Davies hailed his government's achievement in negotiating an agreement for significant increases in quotas of South African agricultural exports to the EU.

These included a quota of 150,000 tons of sugar exports and 80,000 tons of ethanol - where no South African exports had been allowed before; an increase in the quota of wine exports from 50-million litres a year to 111-million litres, as well as substantial increases in quotas on exports of raw and canned fruits and fruit juices.

But it emerged at an EU-SADC seminar in Johannesburg on Monday that only 44.4% of the increased wine export quota, only 7.8% of the new...