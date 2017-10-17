Cameroon: A Man for the Weekend - About a Temporary Boyfriend

The movie, to be released next week in Douala deals with everyday family issues

Film lovers in Cameroon will soon enjoy another new movie made in Cameroon by their own sister, film producer and actress, Syndy Emade. Directed by home boy Achille Brice, the film "A Man For The Weekend", is a romantic comedy that bares everyday family issues, putting a comic spin to events while accentuating the overriding message that it is ok to be yourself and patient. Shot on locations in Limbe in the South West Region and Douala, in the Littoral Region, the movie tells the story of Candace Ayuk, (Candy) a young business executive. Driven by her career, she has no time for the pleasures of life, much to the chagrin of her mother who wants to see her settle down. This drives a wedge between the two as Candy finds herself avoiding her mother's calls for obvious reasons. Fate however plays a prank on her as she finds herself trapped by a promise to her mother, and must pay her a visit over the weekend with her "boyfriend", a character obviously non-existent in her life. This starts the quest for a man for the weekend, coming to an end when she agrees on a business deal with Bryan Mbah, an intern with her firm, who unknown to her, is a secret admirer. This is how, Candy and Bryan head off for a weekend at her mother's home were they are joined by her senior sister Christelle who is her mother's favourite, the yardstick by which Candy is always measured, and her husband Richard. The weekend brings afresh old age rivalries between siblings. As such, family secrets are revealed, and Bryan gets a better picture of why Candy is the way she is, deepening his admiration for her. The weekend however takes another turn when Candy's entourage discovers the real identity of her man for the weekend. Tempers flare, the family splits in discord with each person going their way, attempting to resume their lives as they were before. Candy, hitherto career-minded, finds her thoughts drifting towards Bryan. The movie, which targets youths and family will be officially presented to the public come Sunday, October 28, in Douala and November 5, 2017 at Yaounde, Hiton Hotel.