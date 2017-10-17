Angola: Ophthalmologic Centre Conducts Cataract Surgery On 100 Patients

Mbanza Congo — The Opthalmologic Centre of the Baptist Evangelic Church of Angola (IEBA) in Mbanza Congo, northern Zaire Province, from 09 to 13 October conducted cataract surgeries on one hundred patients, in the ambit of the third session of the Fight against Blindness Programme in the northern part of Angola.

The information was given last Saturday to ANGOP by the co-ordinator of the mentioned programme, the ophthalmologist Miguel Vinda, who also revealed that the institution managed to achieve the objectives outlined for the third session of the programme, one of which was to see 20 patients per day.

The specialist informed also that the centre does not cater for Zaire citizens only, but has also been seeing patients from the provinces of Luanda, Cabinda, Bengo, Cuanza Sul and Uige.

Miguel Vinda disclosed also that the next session is scheduled for December this year.

Since the start of the programme in 2009, the centre has already operated on over 2000 cataract patients.

The project is an initiative of the Baptist Evangelic Church of Angola (IEBA), in partnership with the Boavista Ophthalmologic Hospital of the centre-west Benguela Province, as well as the support of the Health Ministry, the African Investment Fund and the Baptist Medical Commission of the United Kingdom.