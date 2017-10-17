South Africa: Frylinck, Mulder Earn Proteas Call-Ups

Wayne Parnell has been ruled out of the remainder of the ODI Series against Bangladesh through injury.

His place for the remainder of the series will be taken by 19-year-old Lions all-rounder Wiaan Mulder .

Robbie Frylinck , meanwhile, has been called up to the national side for the two-match T20 series against the Tigers that will be played next week.

"The selection of Robbie provides another opportunity to explore our depth in the important all-rounder position," commented CSA National Selection Panel Convener Linda Zondi.

"Apart from his bowling strengths he has a proven record as a finisher with the bat."

Zondi also explained the rationale behind the decision to rest Imran Tahir for the T20s.

"Imran remains our first-choice spinner in both the limited overs formats but we also need to develop depth in this important area which is why we have given further opportunities to Shamsi and Phangiso," he said.

Faf du Plessis resumes the T20 captaincy after missing the series in England while the selectors have also decided to rest Kagiso Rabada who has been playing non-stop cricket for the Proteas for an extended period of time.

The second ODI against Bangladesh is set to take place in Paarl on Wednesday from 10:00.

Proteas T20 International squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras), Farhaan Behardien (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Highveld Lions), AB de Villiers (Titans), JP Duminy (Cape Cobras), Robbie Frylinck (Dolphins), Beuran Hendricks (Highveld Lions), David Miller (Knights), Mangaliso Mosehle (Highveld Lions), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Aaron Phangiso (Highveld Lions), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans).

Proteas ODI squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras), Temba Bavuma (Cape Cobras), Farhaan Behardien (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), AB de Villiers (Titans), JP Duminy (Cape Cobras), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), David Miller (Knights), Wiaan Mulder (Highveld Lions), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions)

