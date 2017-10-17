16 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Atletico Do Namibe Win Huila Championship

Lubango — Atletico do Namibe won the southern Huila province senior men's volleyball championship, after defeating Estrelas do Palácio by three sets to one, with the partials of 25-18 (25-20) (16-25) and (26-24) Sunday in Lubango.

In the women category, Estrelas do Palácio defeated Atletico do Namibe by three sets to one, with the partials of 16-25 (25-21), (25-21) and (25-19).

The male MVP was Andrésio Matias of Atletico do Namibe, while Iruneia Manuel (Estrelas do Palácio) won the honour.

Speaking to Angop, António Kilala, the secretary of the provincial association of the sport considered positive the competition that started in April this year with the particpation of 20 teams, both men and women.

