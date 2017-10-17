The death of the former President of the Republic of Madagascar, Albert Zafy, 90 years old, at the Saint Pierre Hospital in Réunion Island, where he had been urgently admitted, is an immensely sad news.

Considered as the father of democracy during his presidential mandate between 1993 and 1996, Albert Zafy was an ardent defender of basic rights and freedoms, an artisan of national reconciliation and unity. A Professor of medicine, in surgery, he equally had bachelor degrees in mathematics and physics.

His disappearance awakens memories of a man with a heart and reason, dedicated to freedoms.

To his family, loved ones, national authorities and the Malagasy people, the President of the Confederation of African Football, Mr. AHMAD, presents his sad condolences.