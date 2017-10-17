16 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: #CapeWatergate - Could Towing an Iceberg to Cape Town Help Solve Future Water Problems?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Every time South Africa suffers a serious drought, it doesn't take long for someone to suggest that an iceberg should be towed from Antarctica to be tapped as a water source. It sounds laughably outlandish, but a company in the United Arab Emirates claims that it is undertaking the task in 2018 in order to alleviate the UAE's water shortages. Could the same thing work for South Africa? By REBECCA DAVIS.

What's this about an iceberg?

If you haven't yet heard someone suggest that we need to tow an iceberg to South Africa to help supplement our water reserves, you probably don't get out much. It's an idea which has been in circulation for years - in fact, as we'll see, for more than a century.

This is ridiculous. I only came here to leave a scathing comment.

Humour us for a minute. After all, in June this year the City of Cape Town officially put out a Request For Ideas on addressing the Western Cape's spiralling water crisis. At this stage, with Minister of Local Government Anton Bredell saying on Monday that "matters will in all likelihood only get worse from here on out", it's safe to say that...

South Africa

Zuma Fires Critical Communist Leader From Cabinet

President Jacob Zuma has fired his tertiary education minister, South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Blade… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.