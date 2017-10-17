Africa: Aiteo New Title Sponsor of the CAF Awards

The Nigerian energy giant Aiteo, one of the African leaders in the production and distribution of hydrocarbons, is the new title sponsor of the CAF Awards, an annual ceremony where actors who have distinguished themselves during the year in the football family are honored.

Last Sunday in Lagos, Nigeria, on the sidelines of the final of the Nigerian FA Cup, of which Aiteo is also title sponsor, the president of Confederation Africaine de Football, Mr. Ahmad, symbolically handed a pennant to Mr. Chike Onyejekwe, Managing Director of Aiteo Group.

The next CAF Awards are scheduled for January 4, 2018 in Accra, Ghana. The CAF Emergency Committee at its meeting in Lagos last Saturday set up an ad hoc committee to organize the event, chaired by CAF 1st Vice-President, Kwesi Nyantakyi.