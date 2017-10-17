17 October 2017

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Aiteo New Title Sponsor of the CAF Awards

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Nigerian energy giant Aiteo, one of the African leaders in the production and distribution of hydrocarbons, is the new title sponsor of the CAF Awards, an annual ceremony where actors who have distinguished themselves during the year in the football family are honored.

Last Sunday in Lagos, Nigeria, on the sidelines of the final of the Nigerian FA Cup, of which Aiteo is also title sponsor, the president of Confederation Africaine de Football, Mr. Ahmad, symbolically handed a pennant to Mr. Chike Onyejekwe, Managing Director of Aiteo Group.

The next CAF Awards are scheduled for January 4, 2018 in Accra, Ghana. The CAF Emergency Committee at its meeting in Lagos last Saturday set up an ad hoc committee to organize the event, chaired by CAF 1st Vice-President, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Africa

Bonanza As Africa Prepares to Abolish Call Roaming Charges

Calling and sending text messages across African borders are set to become cheaper following a decision by regional… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.