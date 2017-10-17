Kenya: Aukot Launches Funds Appeal, Hits Campaign Trail

Nairobi — Thirdway Alliance presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot and his running mate Emmanuel Nzai have launched funds plea for their presidential campaign ahead of the October 26 election.

Speaking during the launch on Monday, Aukot called on Kenyans to support them with finances to enable them reach different parts of the country in search of votes.

"I call upon Kenyans and well wishers to support us by contributing any amount towards our campaign; be part of the change by sponsoring our campaigns," Aukot implored.

He said it is time for Kenyans to elect new leaders and do away with the two-horse narrative.

He once again called upon the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to ensure that October 26 poll goes on as planned, saying one individual should not prevent others from participating in the election.