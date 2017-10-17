16 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Aukot Launches Funds Appeal, Hits Campaign Trail

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Thirdway Alliance presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot and his running mate Emmanuel Nzai have launched funds plea for their presidential campaign ahead of the October 26 election.

Speaking during the launch on Monday, Aukot called on Kenyans to support them with finances to enable them reach different parts of the country in search of votes.

"I call upon Kenyans and well wishers to support us by contributing any amount towards our campaign; be part of the change by sponsoring our campaigns," Aukot implored.

He said it is time for Kenyans to elect new leaders and do away with the two-horse narrative.

He once again called upon the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to ensure that October 26 poll goes on as planned, saying one individual should not prevent others from participating in the election.

Kenya

Producers Earn Top Dollar From Specialty Tea Exports

Specialty tea from the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) earned the company as high as Sh29,973 ($291) a kilogramme at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.