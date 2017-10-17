17 October 2017

Somalia: Senator Praises Turkish Response to Mogadishu Tragedy

Abdi Hassan Awale alias "Abdi-Qeybdiid" has commended the Turkish quick response to the Saturday's deadly truck bombing in Mogadishu.

The Senator thanked Turkish government and its people for support to the victims of the explosion and giving living saving assistance to their Somali brothers in a difficult time.

Awale underlined that Turkey became the first country to show solidarity with Somalia in 24 hours time after the blast at KM5 junction that claimed the lives of over 300 people.

The Senator's remarks came after a military air ambulance airlifted more than 30 people who were severely wounded in the explosion to Istanbul for treatment on Monday.

The Turkish Minister of health and doctors with medical supplies arrived on Monday in the capital, to accelerate Turkey's humanitarian aid to Somalia.

