Somalia: Security Ministry Spokesman Resigns After Mogadishu Bombing

The spokesman of Somalia's Internal security, Ahmed Mohamud has announced his resignation two days after a truck bomb has killed at least 300 people in Mogadishu.

During an interview with Radio Shabelle, Mohamud ruled out any disagreement with the Security Minister and described his resignation as personal reasons.

"I will continue working with Somali Federal government in the fight against Al Shabaab," he said.

Mohamud's sudden resignation came after reports by local media indicating that Mohamud has been sacked by the Minister but the decision was not revealed to the press.