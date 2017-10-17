Somalia: Suspected U.S. Military Jets Carry Out Airstrike Near Bariire

Suspected American warplanes were reported to have carried out an airstrike near Al Shabaab controlled town in Somalia's southern Lower Shabelle region, residents said.

The exact number of casualties remains unclear, but reports said the airstrike has targeted a convoy carrying Al Shabaab members, who were traveling in the outskirts of the area.

There were no immediate comments from Somali authorities in the region and as well as the U.S. military command in Africa (AFRICOM).

Also, Al Shabaab did not talk about the reported airstrike, which is thought to be carried out by a U.S. drone.

Bariire, which is located about 60Km southwest of Somali capital, Mogadishu was retaken by Al Shabaab last week after Somali and African Union forces abandoned the area.