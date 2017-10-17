South Africa: Durban Man, 64, Drowns in His Swimming Pool

A 64-year-old man has drowned in a swimming pool at his home in Reservoir Hills, Durban, police and paramedics said on Monday.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele told News24 that an inquest docket had been opened and that the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Nick Dollman said the drowning took place around 08:00 on Monday morning.

"Paramedics from different services responded to the house. Reports from the scene allege that the victim was found in the swimming pool, and the family then called for assistance. Tragically there was nothing that paramedics could do for the man and he was declared dead at the scene," Dollman said in a statement.

He warned that the number of drowning incidents usually increased during summer.

"As we move towards the holiday season, parents and childminders are encouraged not only to be extra vigilant, but also to be prepared for any medical emergencies by attending First Aid courses and learning the safe procedures to follow and different techniques required for adult, child and infant Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)," he said.

Source: News24