South Africa: Burnt Body Found in Umgeni River

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating the murder of a man whose charred remains were found in a river on Monday morning.

The body was discovered in a steel drum floating in the Umgeni River in KwaDabeka, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said.

The body was recovered by members of the police's search and rescue unit, Mbhele said.

"It doesn't look like an incident that happened a long time ago. It looks like something that happened recently.

"We are appealing to the community to come through with any information that might help with our investigation," she said.

#sapsKZN Murder: DBN SAR this am recovered the charred remains of a man, found in a steel drum floating in the Umgeni River in Kwadabeka. ME pic.twitter.com/egqzYOIqJa-- SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) October 16, 2017

Source: News24