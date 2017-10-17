17 October 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Biafra - We Expect Kanu in Court Today - AGF

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Vanguard
Nnamdi Kanu.
By John Chuks Azu

The office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) said it expects the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu to appear in court for his ongoing trial over alleged treason.

An official in the AGF's prosecution team, who spoke under condition of anonymity, said the business of the Abuja Federal High Court on Tuesday is to determine the application seeking to revoke the bail granted Kanu by Justice Binta Nyako, which the prosecution on August 25 claimed he violated.

Kanu is facing a five counts charge bordering on treasonable felony and criminal defamation, alongside Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi.

The Federal Government had further amended the charges to include one more defendant identified as Bright Chimezie, one of Kanu's personal assistants, whose plea is expected to be taken.

The official said the prosecution is not aware of reports of Kanu's disappearance, maintaining that he was expected to be in court to defend his case like other defendants.

"What you are reading about him are speculations. When we meet in court, whatever happens we will see," he said.

Counsel to Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor had on September 27 filed a Writ of Habeas Corpus Ad subjiciendum asking the court to command the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai to produce Kanu in court over the hearing of the application seeking to revoke his bail.

The lawyer claimed that the Army on September 14 invaded Kanu's home in Afara-ukwu Ibeku, Umuahia Abia State, and killed 28 persons and scores of others while he was at home.

When contacted yesterday, Ejiofor said the AGF is in the know of the military operation, which sanctioned that Kanu be attacked and killed.

More on This

Biafra - Govt Set to Try Kanu in Absentia, As His Whereabouts Remains Unkown

The Federal Government may try the embattled leader of the proscribed Indegeniuos People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Nnamdi… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.