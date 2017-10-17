Nigeria: Biafra - We Expect Kanu in Court Today - AGF

The office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) said it expects the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu to appear in court for his ongoing trial over alleged treason.

An official in the AGF's prosecution team, who spoke under condition of anonymity, said the business of the Abuja Federal High Court on Tuesday is to determine the application seeking to revoke the bail granted Kanu by Justice Binta Nyako, which the prosecution on August 25 claimed he violated.

Kanu is facing a five counts charge bordering on treasonable felony and criminal defamation, alongside Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi.

The Federal Government had further amended the charges to include one more defendant identified as Bright Chimezie, one of Kanu's personal assistants, whose plea is expected to be taken.

The official said the prosecution is not aware of reports of Kanu's disappearance, maintaining that he was expected to be in court to defend his case like other defendants.

"What you are reading about him are speculations. When we meet in court, whatever happens we will see," he said.

Counsel to Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor had on September 27 filed a Writ of Habeas Corpus Ad subjiciendum asking the court to command the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai to produce Kanu in court over the hearing of the application seeking to revoke his bail.

The lawyer claimed that the Army on September 14 invaded Kanu's home in Afara-ukwu Ibeku, Umuahia Abia State, and killed 28 persons and scores of others while he was at home.

When contacted yesterday, Ejiofor said the AGF is in the know of the military operation, which sanctioned that Kanu be attacked and killed.