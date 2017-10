The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu was absent at an Abuja Federal High Court as the treason case against him began on Tuesday.

However, co-defendants: Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi were in court for the trial.

The new defendant, Bright Chimezie was not produced by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The defendants are facing a five-count charge bordering on treasonable felony and criminal defamation.