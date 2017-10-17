Nigeria: Group Vows to Track 2017 Budgets for Agriculture in 4 States

Yola — A non-governmental organization, Connected Development (CODE) has vowed to track the implementation of each state's 2017 budgets for agriculture.

This becomes necessary following an analysis it claimed it carried out which revealed that most of the agricultural inputs budgeted for are discouraging when compared to the expected outcomes.

The Operations Manager of CODE, Celestina Obiekea, disclosed this in Adamawa state, and added that the budget tracking will be done in collaboration with the National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS).

She said their aims are to track funds meant for capital infrastructure project, health, education, provision of water and sanitation services in Nigeria that comes from both national and international funding, focus on rural communities and to empower people with rich information to know about their right each time revenues are allocated.

Obiekea further explained that agriculture has paid the country in the past through; groundnut pyramids, rice, cocoa, rubber and palm oil plantations.

She added that it can also do the same by providing more findings especially to the rural farmers because one needs to put in lots of inputs to get gracious outcome.

Also speaking at the event, Mr. Tunde Barari, who is a facilitator from NANTS said they are to re-track 2017 budgets in some selected states namely, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Bauchi and Benue states.

He said it is an irony that Nigerians still import foodstuffs despite our arable land and natural resources. "There is a need for an advocacy in making sure all communities have access to the basics information on the 2017 budget," he said.

Celestina added that they 'follow the money' to know what was done with it and report those who siphoned the money to appropriate authorities like the Independent Corrupt Practice Commission (ICPC).