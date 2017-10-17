Nigeria: President Buhari Directs Security Agencies to Halt Killings in Plateau

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness and regret over the reported killings of at least 20 people in Plateau state, and enjoined the security agencies to put a stop to it immediately.

This was contained in a statement by the President's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday.

He said that the President had instructed "the military and the police to not only bring the violence to an instant end, but to draw up a plan to ensure that there are no further attacks and reprisal attacks by one group against the other".

According to Shehu, the President was committed to the sanctity of Nigeria's unity and enjoined Nigerians to live together in peace and harmony.

He said that the President also commiserated with the governor and people of Plateau and with those who lost their loved ones, friends and family.