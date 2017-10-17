Burundi: Traders Demand to Resume Activities in Newly Rehabilitated Markets.

Six former markets were recently rehabilitated and a new one was constructed in Bujumbura. Traders have not yet returned to those markets though they were inaugurated two months ago. As it will rain soon, traders want to restart their activities in those markets.

They display their goods under a blazing sun, and umbrellas at the edge of the streets. They want to return to their former places in the rehabilitated markets. "It will soon rain while our goods are spread out under the sun. How shall we continue to work? I demand the government to be as quick as possible and give places before it rains", says N.M a trader met in Kinama market.

Other traders fear that they may lose their places because they think the delay is intended to cause some speculations. "What are they doing? This delay is creating confusion. I think that they should make sure no trader loses his/her place" ,says another businesswoman met in Kinama market adding that staying where they are today does not benefit them as it is not clean and safe especially in the coming days as it will rain soon.

Nkurikiye Ramadhani, senior adviser to Bujumbura Mayor, says the delay to distribute those places is due to a problem of small spaces observed after the rehabilitation. "While there are some other parts that were added like an infirmary, a custody, a civil protection room, an administrative block and other units to make the markets more modernized, the area remains the same", says Nkurikiye, adding that they are dealing with the delimitation of the stalls.

He says the mayor is aware of the delay and is doing his best to let traders resume their activities before the end of the year. "We are still dealing with delimitation but it will end with November. We hope that we will distribute the places in December", says Nkurikiye

About the fear of some traders to lose their places, Nkurikiye reassures that the mayor will do all his best to allocate the places to whoever has a market registration card.