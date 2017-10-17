Angola: Head of State Highlights High Representation of Youths in Parliament

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on Monday in Luanda highlighted the increase of young MPs in the Angolan National Assembly (Parliament) as a result of the last August 23 general elections.

The Angolan President made such pronouncement in the National Assembly, while delivering the speech that marks the opening of the 2017/2018 Legislative Year, as mandated by the Constitution of the Republic.

In his speech, which at this moment is still being delivered, João Lourenço regretted, however, the fact that there has been a reduction in the number of female MPs.