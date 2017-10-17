16 October 2017

Angola: 1º De Agosto and Interclube Dispute Qualification for Angola Cup Semis

Luanda — 1º de Agosto and Interclube will face each other on Tuesday afternoon in 11 de Novembro, in Luanda, for the second leg match qualifier for the semi-finals of the Angola League Cup in football.

After the 1-1 draw of the first leg encounter, played on October 07 in 22 de Junho Stadium, in Luanda, Tuesday's result will determine which team gets the pass to the semi-finals.

A nil-nil draw would be enough for 1º de Agosto to move to the next stage, considering the result of the first leg match of this competition, which is the country's second main football event, after the first division National Football Championship, also dubbed Girabola.

Still for the quarter-finals of the Angola League Cup, Petro de Luanda will receive Santa Rita de Cássia do Uige on Wednesday, in 11 de Novembro Stadium, after the 2-1 victory of Petro in the first leg encounter.

On the same day, Kabuscorp do Palanca will face Progresso do Sambizanga. In the first leg match Kabuscorp lost 1-2.

The quarter-finals stage ends on Thursday with the clash between FC Bravos do Maquis do Moxico and 1º de Maio de Benguela, in the home of the former, in Luena City. The first leg encounter ended in 0-1 favourable to 1º de Maio de Benguela.

Recreativo do Libolo, title holders, have already been eliminated.

