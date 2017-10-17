Nigeria: 30m Worshippers Expected At Reinhard Bonnke's Farewell Crusade

NO fewer than 30 million people from Nigeria, Ghana, Camerooun, Togo, Benin, Mali and other nations across Africa are expected at the farewell crusade of renowned global evangelist, Rev Reinhard Bonnke, slated for Nigeria.

The five-day crusade was designed to liberate the nation and her people from social vices, including corruption.

Speaking ahead of the programme scheduled for November 8 to 12 in Lagos, Chairman, Central Working Committee, Reinhard Bonnke's Farewell Crusade 2017, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, said the programme will be complemented by a major sideline event tagged, 'Passing the Burning Torch.'

According to him, "Nigeria has great potentials but it's being held down by demonic forces militating against it, the result is what we see as social vices that have held down economic growth. Inflation has remained high at double digit, just as unemployment rate ensures that more than 29 million employable youths remain jobless."

Apostle Bamgbola outlined that the global evangelist had also identified that a number of kidnapping cases in Nigeria; rising incidences of armed robbery as well as rape and sexual harassments, against minors are becoming daily occurrences.

The CWC chairman also said the nation's Millennium Development Goals, MDGs, were rested in 2015 with not much success, pointing out that 65 per cent of Nigerians still remained in poverty.

He said: "Only six of every 10 Nigerian children were in school; combat against HIV/AIDS, malaria, and other diseases, mortality of mothers, and of Children under five years was merely tolerable.

"There was no progress in efforts to provide access to safe drinking water for all or to significantly stem erosion and coastal flooding. Clearly, pursuing material and physical projects without combatting the spiritual underpinnings, will eventually end up feeble and of non-effects eventually.

"At this conference, hundreds of thousands of willing ministers of God in Africa are expected to literally catch the Reinhard Bonnke's Fire For Greater Exploits. Bonnke's choice of Nigeria to stage the final lap of his large-scale global evangelism outreach is God-ordained and, therefore, it will be explosive."

According to him, the last time Bonnke visited the country was eight years ago and many people can testify to the glorious work that God used him to do, stressing that God has specifically detailed the German evangelist to be God's mighty instrument in healing the land.

"He is coming here for a farewell crusade, that will bring succour to troubled souls in the country to set the numerous captives free, because God wants to restore hope and cleanse the air from spiritual pollution," Bamgbola said.

Corroborating his view, Africa Director of Reinhard Bonnke Crusade, Rev. John Darku, urged the current and future generation to get ready to take the baton from Evangelist Bonnke as he will be passing the burning torch.