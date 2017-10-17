Kenya: Mob Disrupts IEBC Training at Awasi in Kisumu

A mob on Tuesday disrupted a planned training session for electoral officials in Kisumu County at Awasi, Muhoroni Constituency.

The morning incident happened as clerks hired to conduct upcoming elections gathered at the Awasi Multicultural Christian Centre for a four-day training.

'ILLEGAL'

Kisumu Returning Officer John Ngutahi said the session was to prepare 399 presiding and deputy presiding officers when the mob struck.

The attackers, according to Mr Ngutahi, claimed the training was an illegal activity.

"We were just assembling and not all the officers had checked in when the incident happened. The police intervened and we had to relocated to a safer venue," he said.

The training was moved to Awasi Sub-County office, where police were deployed.

Police were also forced to guard another training session at the Ahero Multipurpose Hall after youths attempted to disrupt the preparations for October 26 repeat presidential election.

MCA

Awasi-Onjiko Ward Representative Otieno Ongeta praised the locals for taking swift action, arguing IEBC officials would not be allowed to work there.

"I thank my people for standing with the position of the coalition (Nasa)," he said.

"Today was meant to mourn the people who were killed in the anti-IEBC protests. People should be on the lookout and ready to flush out any illegal activity."

He reiterated National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga's call that: "There will be no elections without reforms ."

RAILA

Mr Odinga, who has since pulled out of the repeat election, wants systems and personnel changes made at the IEBC, among other reforms.

They include removal of IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba and 10 other senior officials accused of bungling August 8 General Election, a proposal the ruling Jubilee Party has opposed.

The opposition also wants changes to elections laws, as passed by Jubilee Party-dominated National Assembly and Senate, stopped until after repeat poll.

President Kenyatta received Election Laws (Amendment) Bill and Election Offences (Amendment) Bill and he has 14 days to make a decision.