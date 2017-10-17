16 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Road Fund Ends Rehabilitation of Five Sections

Luanda — Five road sections were rehabilitated by the Road Fund in the provinces of Bengo, Benguela, Cuanza Sul, Huambo and Uige, reads a note released last Friday, in Luanda, by this institution linked to the Ministry of Construction and Public Works.

According to the document, the works included the complete rehabilitation of the road sections and tackling ravines along the path.

The five road sections received a new asphalt layer and drainage ditches, as well as new pavements.

The Road Fund is an autonomous organ instituted in 2015, functioning under the umbrella of the Ministry of Construction and Public Works, tasked with doing maintenance and rehabilitation works at the main roads of the country.

