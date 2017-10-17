16 October 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Rwanda: Horizon to Issue Commercial Paper

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kabona Esiara

Horizon Group, a government enterprise, has been granted regulatory approval by the Rwanda Capital Markets Authority to issue the first ever commercial paper on Rwanda's bourse.

The company seeks to raise $6 million, part of which will be used to settle a bank debt that is accumulating interest.

The commercial paper is hoped to simplify Horizons planned issuance of a corporate bond equity security in the near future.

"The success of the commercial paper will do a lot of marketing for the group, which should lead to issuance of corporate bond and then issuance of equity security," a source told The EastAfrican.

Diverse portfolio

Horizon owns three subsidiaries namely Horizon Construction, Horizon Sopyrwa, a company which produces, processes and exports pyrethrum and its products, and Horizon Logistics. The diversified business portfolio could generate interest in the commercial paper.

Market players hope Horizon's short term instrument will interest other companies in Rwanda to issue commercial papers.

"If this commercial paper goes through it will be excellent. We operate in a market that believes in pioneers. The success of the pioneers draws a lot of admiration," said Celestin Rwabukumba, CEO of the Rwanda Stock Exchange.

Many Rwandans still depend on bank credit for capital and short-term funding.

Rwanda

Why Are Africans Absent From Nobel Prize Winners?

The Nobel Prize season has just ended and we know the winners of the prize in physics, chemistry, medicine, economics,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.