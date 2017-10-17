16 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Football Federation to Announce Measures to Stop Championship Dropouts

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan Football Federation (FAF) is due to adopt measures to prevent clubs from quitting the national first division football championship.

This was said on Sunday to Angop by a FAF official at the end of the match of the second division football championship.

According to the official, the measures will be adopted soon to assess the financial and organisational capacity of the clubs, mainly those recently promoted to the first division like Domant FC do Bengo and FC Casa Militar do Cuando Cubando.

He underscored that the recently promoted teams will bring another quality and competitiveness to the championship, but it is necessary to check their financial capacity in order to prevent cries for help from them and regular quitting threats that have damaged the dynamics and image of the competition.

The official added that the teams that quit the championship after giving assurance of their sustainable financial condition will be subject to heavy fines.

Domant FC and Casa Militar do Cuando Cubango have joined the national first division championship after leading the second division's groups A and B respectively.

Angola

Economy Diversification Demands Major Investment in Agriculture

The country's economic diversification process necessarily demands major investment in agriculture, be it in technical… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.