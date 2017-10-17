Luanda — The Angolan Football Federation (FAF) is due to adopt measures to prevent clubs from quitting the national first division football championship.

This was said on Sunday to Angop by a FAF official at the end of the match of the second division football championship.

According to the official, the measures will be adopted soon to assess the financial and organisational capacity of the clubs, mainly those recently promoted to the first division like Domant FC do Bengo and FC Casa Militar do Cuando Cubando.

He underscored that the recently promoted teams will bring another quality and competitiveness to the championship, but it is necessary to check their financial capacity in order to prevent cries for help from them and regular quitting threats that have damaged the dynamics and image of the competition.

The official added that the teams that quit the championship after giving assurance of their sustainable financial condition will be subject to heavy fines.

Domant FC and Casa Militar do Cuando Cubango have joined the national first division championship after leading the second division's groups A and B respectively.