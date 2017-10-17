South Africa: Elgar, Markram Continue Their Good Form

Half-centuries from Proteas Test openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar ensured the Titans were on top after the opening day of their Sunfoil Series clash against the Dolphins at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.

The pair put on 130 for the opening wicket on a day that ended more than 20 overs short due to bad light, with the visitors closing on 205 for two.

Titans captain Markram, who made his debut for South Africa in the recently concluded 2-0 series win over Bangladesh, made 67 (119 balls, 10 fours) after calling correctly at the toss and opting to bat first.

His partner, Elgar, was still there at stumps, unbeaten on 88 (199 balls, 11 fours).

The only other batsman to fall was Victor Mahlangu for 41 after he put on 62 with Elgar for the second wicket.

Heinrich Klaasen was unbeaten on six with the day ending with only 73.3 overs bowled.

Both wickets were taken by Senuran Muthusamy (2/31), while franchise debutant Kerwin Mungroo sent down 12 overs for a cost of 62 runs.

