16 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Under-Fed People Reduced By Half

Luanda — Angola has managed to reduce by over a half the number of people under-fed, thus meeting the first goal of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).

The information was released Monday in Luanda by the national director for Food Security, Ermelinda Caliengue.

The official who was speaking to Angop on the occasion of the World Food Day, 16 October, added that the current situation in the country in terms of food security is satisfactory, given the increase in quality of domestic production of cereals, tubers and meet.

In Angola, the main event marking the date is taking place under the motto "Changing the future of migration. Investing in food security and rural development", in the municipality of Lovua, northeastern Lunda Norte province.

Ermelinda Caliengue, said that after reaching the MDG target, the Government is working towards achieving sustainable development, by setting concrete goals for the eradication of hunger, malnutrition and poverty in the country.

The World Food Day is celebrated annually on October 16. The date was chosen to recall the creation of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in 1945.

