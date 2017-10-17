16 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KZN Storm Damage to Public Buildings Over 16 Million - Public Works

Tagged:

Related Topics

Preliminary costs for repairs on several public buildings that were damaged during last week's storm in KwaZulu-Natal will cost over R16m to repair, Minister of Public Works Nkosinathi Nhleko has said.

Nhleko said that the final costs were being quantified, but at least 30 public properties in the province needed repairs.

According to Nhleko, some repairs were already underway in 17 state-owned facilities occupied by police, the Departments of Labour, Justice and Defence as well as 13 leased facilities.

He said that contractors were "expected to be on site by the end of this week" after emergency procurement procedures and appointment of contractors were finalised.

Nhleko commended the citizens of KZN on their work done during the storm.

"The heroic action of ordinary citizens and humanitarian organisations has demonstrated Ubuntu," he said.

A massive storm swept through the province on Tuesday causing extensive damage to large parts of Durban.

Cars were swept away, major highways were blocked and the death toll, which is expected to rise, is currently sitting at 8 people.

Government has yet to account for the missing, including an infant.

Last week the department of public works in the province said that damage to hospitals could run into hundreds of millions of rands.

Source: News24

South Africa

Zuma Fires Critical Communist Leader From Cabinet

President Jacob Zuma has fired his tertiary education minister, South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Blade… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.