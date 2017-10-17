South Africa: KZN Storm Damage to Public Buildings Over 16 Million - Public Works

Preliminary costs for repairs on several public buildings that were damaged during last week's storm in KwaZulu-Natal will cost over R16m to repair, Minister of Public Works Nkosinathi Nhleko has said.

Nhleko said that the final costs were being quantified, but at least 30 public properties in the province needed repairs.

According to Nhleko, some repairs were already underway in 17 state-owned facilities occupied by police, the Departments of Labour, Justice and Defence as well as 13 leased facilities.

He said that contractors were "expected to be on site by the end of this week" after emergency procurement procedures and appointment of contractors were finalised.

Nhleko commended the citizens of KZN on their work done during the storm.

"The heroic action of ordinary citizens and humanitarian organisations has demonstrated Ubuntu," he said.

A massive storm swept through the province on Tuesday causing extensive damage to large parts of Durban.

Cars were swept away, major highways were blocked and the death toll, which is expected to rise, is currently sitting at 8 people.

Government has yet to account for the missing, including an infant.

Last week the department of public works in the province said that damage to hospitals could run into hundreds of millions of rands.

