The Life Esidimeni arbitration, aimed at promoting restorative justice for relatives of the 141 mentally ill patients who died, entered its second week on Monday. Families have had to relive the gruesome details of how their loved ones died, but if former Deputy Chief Justice is to get to the bottom of what happened, former MEC Qedani Mahlangu must be found and put on the stand. By GREG NICOLSON.

In 2014, only one patient died at the Cullinan Care and Rehabilitation Centre. In 2015, two patients died. "What had gone so wrong," asked former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke on Monday, that "tens and tens" of patients died at the psychiatric care facility in 2016.

Daphney Ndhlovu, a social worker at Cullinan Care who appeared in front of the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearing, couldn't answer. "I can't say. Maybe the moving of many patients at the same time... "

"You mean people died only because they were moved in large numbers?"

"That is my perception," she replied to Moseneke, who is chairing the arbitration that moved into its second of three weeks on Monday. Were they fed? Were they given their medication? Did they have facilities to bathe? Ndhlovu said...