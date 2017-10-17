Mauritius: Citizen Support Portal Launched in Rodrigues

press release

The Rodrigues Citizen Support Portal, a modern and practical online platform with a view to providing a better service to address complaints and queries of Rodriguan citizens, was launched by the Minister Mentor, Minister of Defence and Minister of Rodrigues, Sir Anerood Jugnauth, on 13 October 2017 at the Anse Aux Anglais Youth Centre in Rodrigues.

The online platform was launched in the context of the celebrations marking the 15th anniversary of the autonomy of Rodrigues. The portal which will be managed by the Rodrigues Regional Assembly (RRA) is a joint initiative of the Prime Minister's Office in collaboration with Mauritius Telecom.

In his address, Sir Anerood Jugnauth, recalled the prerequisite of putting in place such a platform which is called upon to become a one-stop department in citizen support, covering assistance in handling complaints, queries and guidance to the citizens.

He further highlighted that the initiative of extending the Citizen Support Platform to Rodrigues is part of Government's ongoing efforts to broaden the democratic space and do even more for the Rodriguans enabling them to contribute to the modernisation of the country as Rodrigues is as an integral part of Mauritius.

According to Minister Mentor, the new Portal specifically designed for Rodrigues, accentuates the country's autonomy by offering a platform for the Rodriguan population to communicate directly with the Rodrigues Regional Assembly and eventually shape up regional policies. He also called upon the citizens to make use of this online platform which has been put at their avail for the betterment of the country.

For his part, the Chief Commissioner of the Rodrigues Regional Assembly, Mr Louis Serge Clair, recalled that in his last budget speech, he expressed the interest of setting up a Complaints Desk at the Rodrigues Regional Assembly to assist Rodriguan citizens to improve their living conditions. Thus, he welcomed the launch of the Citizen Support Portal in Rodrigues which according to him has come at an opportune time to help improve the quality of life of the Rodriguans.

The Chief Commissioner, appealed for a concerted effort between the public officers and the different stakeholders to collaborate and make of this platform a success while deriving the appropriate solutions to their queries and shape up a modern Rodrigues for the future generations.

The Rodrigues Citizen Support Portal which is a digital platform will embark Rodrigues in the Vision 2030 strategy for a digitalised economy and provide a 24-hour facility that can be accessed on computer, laptop or mobile phones for more convenience to Rodriguans and also offer a better service delivery to the Rodriguans by the RRA.

The platform will also promote an even greener island by encouraging a "paperless" interaction of the citizen with the authorities and a greater transparency and trust between the citizens and the Government and is accessible 7 days a week enabling citizens to monitor the progress of their application.

Moreover, it will allow the RRA to review political decisions based on suggestions and complaints recorded on the portal and harmonise and streamline the procedures of the different Commissions.