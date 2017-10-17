Namibia: Man Denies Murder of Pregnant Teen

An Angolan farmworker accused of murdering his teenage girlfriend in the Outjo area almost three years ago denied guilt when he went on trial in the Windhoek High Court yesterday.

While Simon Tobias Ndeshifa (30) pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder, read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act, at the start of his trial before judge Alfred Siboleka, he admitted in a plea explanation that he assaulted his girlfriend before her death.

In the plea explanation Ndeshifa said he was drunk - having spent the day drinking heavily - when he assaulted his girlfriend, Hinautiele Kandele Ndemupandula (17), by beating her with a stick during a quarrel on the evening of 1 November 2014. Ndeshifa did not intend to kill her, and also did not foresee that she might die as a result of the assault, defence lawyer Titus Ipumbu informed the court.

Ndemupandula was approximately two months pregnant at the time of her death, the prosecution alleged.

In the indictment the state also alleged that Ndeshifa and Ndemupandula had been drinking alcohol with other farmworkers at a cattle post on the Outjo district farm Dornputz on 1 November 2014. Ndeshifa later went home, but returned after he received a telephone call during which he was told that Ndemupandula was sleeping in a hut at the cattle post, it is also alleged in the indictment. After demanding that Ndemupandula return home with him, Ndeshifa started assaulting her by hitting her with sticks, kicking her and dragging her until she collapsed, the state's summary of allegations against Ndeshifa reads.

She died due to head injuries sustained during the assault.

A state witness who lived at the cattle post where the alleged assault started, Selma Manuel, testified yesterday that she allowed Ndemupandula to sleep in an empty room at the post after she had asked for a place to overnight.

Manuel said Ndeshifa later arrived at the cattle post and told Ndemupandula that they should go home.

She testified that she heard Ndemupandula telling Ndeshifa it was late and that they should only return home the next day.

After that, she said, she heard Ndemupandula crying out "don't beat me", and heard the sounds of someone being beaten.

She also heard Ndemupandula running past her room and falling against a nearby fence, she said.

Another witness at the cattle post, Johny Immanuel, said he heard Ndemupandula exclaiming "you are beating me, why are you beating me", and also heard her crying "you are killing me" and saying she was pregnant.

Immanuel said when he opened the door of his room he saw Ndeshifa and Ndemupandula walking away from the scene.

She was found dead the next morning.

Ndeshifa was arrested at Kamanjab five days later. He is being held in custody, while his trial continues.

Deputy prosecutor general Karin Esterhuizen is prosecuting.