South Africa: Free State Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation On OR Tambo Marathon Results

press release

The Free State Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation hosted the 2nd annual Free State O.R. Tambo Marathon in Mangaung on 15 October 2017 at the Mangaung Athletics Stadium. This marathon was staged in partnership with the Free State Sport Confederation, Free State Athletics, Manguang Athletics and Pamoja Athletics Club. This year's edition of the marathon also coincided with the centenary celebrations of Mr. O.R. Tambo hence 2017 was declared as "The Year of O.R. Tambo" by the South African government. Mr. O.R. Tambo made a heroic contribution to the liberation of the people of South Africa and also championed the cause to realize our constitutional democracy.

Click here for the results.

Individual results and times are available on the marathon's official website at www.fsortambomarathon.co.za. All times and results are unofficial until verified by the race timers.

Free State athlete, paralympian and world record holder in the 5000m for blind athletes, Louzanne Coetzee ran the half-marathon in an unofficial world best time for a blind athlete of 1 hour and 27 minutes. After finishing the race Coetzee said: "I set out to beat a time of 1 hour and 30 minutes. I am delighted with my race. I felt comfortable the whole way."

Marathon winner, the Kenia runner Bernard Kipsang Chumba also said he was very happy with the race: "It is a good race, and the road was very good. I must say thank you to the organizers that made a professional race. The road made it easy for me to set and hold my pace."

Issued by: Free State Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation