16 October 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Free State Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation On OR Tambo Marathon Results

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Free State Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation hosted the 2nd annual Free State O.R. Tambo Marathon in Mangaung on 15 October 2017 at the Mangaung Athletics Stadium. This marathon was staged in partnership with the Free State Sport Confederation, Free State Athletics, Manguang Athletics and Pamoja Athletics Club. This year's edition of the marathon also coincided with the centenary celebrations of Mr. O.R. Tambo hence 2017 was declared as "The Year of O.R. Tambo" by the South African government. Mr. O.R. Tambo made a heroic contribution to the liberation of the people of South Africa and also championed the cause to realize our constitutional democracy.

Click here for the results.

Individual results and times are available on the marathon's official website at www.fsortambomarathon.co.za. All times and results are unofficial until verified by the race timers.

Free State athlete, paralympian and world record holder in the 5000m for blind athletes, Louzanne Coetzee ran the half-marathon in an unofficial world best time for a blind athlete of 1 hour and 27 minutes. After finishing the race Coetzee said: "I set out to beat a time of 1 hour and 30 minutes. I am delighted with my race. I felt comfortable the whole way."

Marathon winner, the Kenia runner Bernard Kipsang Chumba also said he was very happy with the race: "It is a good race, and the road was very good. I must say thank you to the organizers that made a professional race. The road made it easy for me to set and hold my pace."

Issued by: Free State Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation

South Africa

Zuma Fires Critical Communist Leader From Cabinet

President Jacob Zuma has fired his tertiary education minister, South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Blade… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.