17 October 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: LCC Bans Fresh Foods On Streets

By Evans Mulenga

The Lusaka City Council has banned the sale of ready to eat food stuffs on the streets in a bid to curb the cholera outbreak which has so far claimed one life.

Lusaka City Council Assistant Public Relations Manager Brenda Katongola has said that the ban is with immediate effect and will remain in force until health authorities declare Lusaka Cholera free.

She has since advised vendors to comply with the ban as it is aimed at saving people's lives.

Katongola has further advised street vendors to find alternative trading places for them to survive.

Katongola has also appealed to all Lusaka residents and all those visiting Lusaka to observe basic hygiene practices such as keeping environments clean, washing hands with soap and clean water after using the toilet, boiling and chlorinating water for drinking among others.

