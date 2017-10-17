Harare — The meteorological department has warned that the country will experience record-breaking temperatures throughout the country this week.

In a statement Monday, the department said temperatures would reach 43 Degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

"These near record breaking temperatures will be experienced throughout the whole country with the low laying areas such as the Zambezi and Limpopo valleys forecast to go as high as 43 degrees Celsius," read the statement.

"On Wednesday 18 October, Matabeleland North, all Mashonaland provinces, north of the Midlands and Harare province should continue to experience this hot weather.

"Matebeleland South, South of the Midlands, Manicaland and Masvingo provinces should explain a decline in day temperatures due to the cloud cover anticipated to infiltrates the country from South Africa."

Around the same months last year, Zimbabwe experienced a heat with temperatures breaking records set in the 1960s.

The Met Department said the high temperatures are being caused by shifts in weather patterns emanating from climate change which has also affected the region.

Further evidence of the effects of climate change in Zimbabwe includes excessive rains which the country experienced last year.