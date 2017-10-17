17 October 2017

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cosatu to Make Its Submissions On the Public Investment Corporation to Parliament's Standing Committee On Finance Today At 2pm

The Government Employees' Pension Fund and the PIC belong to workers and it is their hard earned pensions, unemployment insurance and compensation fund. This money is there to provide for them during retirement, unemployment and injury. COSATU will continue to fight to ensure that no looters will be allowed to touch the workers' PIC.

We will also continue to ensure that the GEPF remains with the PIC as it has proven its ability to grow workers' pensions and funds as well ,as to create jobs and grow the economy.

COSATU will make proposals to Parliament to further strengthen the PIC's transparency and accountability to the GEPF and Parliament on behalf of workers.

