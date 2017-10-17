South Africa: Collusion in Business Condemned

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned contractors who thrive in business as a result of collusion.

"Collusion and anticompetitive behaviour is a form of corruption that undermines the proper management of public resources and undermines social cohesion," Deputy President Ramaphosa said.

He was addressing the South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors (SAFCEC) Presidential Gala Dinner in Muldersdrift on Monday.

"We must exorcise from our thinking the idea that government must pay more for goods and services. Government, which buys on behalf of the poor, should be able to procure at competitive rates," Deputy President Ramaphosa said.

He applauded the forum for leading the Voluntary Rebuilding Programme, which led to an agreement with government about a year ago to support emerging contractors. The initiative has earmarked R1.5 billion for the programme.

"We extend our heartfelt appreciation to SAFCEC for its ground breaking initiative to partner with government to transform our built environment, which historically was an integral part of the architecture of grand apartheid.

"It will also support black engineers and artisans and provide social upliftment programmes in poor and needy communities," Deputy President Ramaphosa said.

He encouraged other established businesses to follow in the footsteps of the forum to develop the capabilities of the nation and support emerging black businesses in the sector.

"To achieve sustainable and inclusive economic growth, we need more black and female participants.

"It is in infrastructure development and spatial planning where the public and private sector are inextricably linked," Deputy President Ramaphosa said.

He said through the significant investments made by both the public and private sectors, the apartheid landscape is changing.

"Infrastructure is critical to the growth of our economy, the expansion of our economic potential, the creation of jobs and the improvement of people's lives.

"It requires effective collaboration between government and the private sector, efficient deployment of our national resources and, most importantly, the effective marshalling of the country's engineering and other skills."