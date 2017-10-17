Mauritius: Workshop to Promote Gender Concepts in the Mauritius Police Force

press release

Some 100 officers from various departments and units of the Mauritius Police Force participated in a workshop on the promotion of gender concepts today at the Philippe Oh San Auditorium in Vacoas.

The one-day event was jointly organised by the Ministry of Gender Equality, Child Development and Family Welfare and the Mauritius Police Force with the objectives of equipping the officers with necessary knowledge on gender concepts. This knowledge will help them identify underlying barriers that lead to gender inequality and address expeditiously any misconceptions about gender issues in a timely manner.

In his address at the opening ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner of

Police (DCP), Mr Choolun Bhojoo, stated that striving to achieve gender equality is the collective responsibility of every individual, including that of law enforcing agencies. He highlighted the importance of the concept of gender equality in line with one of the main principles of policing in any democracy, which requires the Police to be representative of the society it serves. He pointed out that the participation and valuable contribution of police officers can progressively bring change in society and eventually, a change in the mindset of the population.

The multitude tasks performed by women officers were also stressed by DCP Bhojoo. He recalled that women are now posted in the Special Support Unit, Police Stations, Police Dog Unit, and are deployed as traffic examiners and riders in the Traffic Branch, and as prosecutors. He added that women officers bring a unique dynamic to policing since that besides complementing their men counterparts, women are good communicators with great interpersonal skills.

The programme of the workshop comprised presentations and interactive sessions on gender key concepts and related terms, a clip on gender concept, discussions on gender issues in the security sector, and exercises on gender.