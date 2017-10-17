South Africa: DA Extends Condolences to Victims of Somali Bombing

press release

The DA joins the international community in extending our deepest condolences to the government of Somalia and the families of the victims of Saturday's truck bombing.

The death toll is now reportedly over 300, with hundreds more injured. Our thoughts go out to all those affected and especially those who have lost loved ones to this awful bombing which targeted ordinary civilians in one of the busiest roads in the capital, Mogadishu.

The DA stands with the people of Somalia during this difficult time and condemns, in the strongest terms, this senseless act of terrorism.

We hope that there will be justice for all those who lost their lives and we wish a speedy recovery for those who were injured in this tragedy.

Stevens Mokgalapa MP

DA Shadow Minister of International Relations