The Brave Warriors moved up three places to 129th globally on the International Federation of Football Associations (Fifa) world rankings released on Monday.

Since the month of August the Namibian national team has been moving up the ranking after it dropped from position 94 in June to 156th in July. They are now ranked 35th in Africa.

This follows their participation and win over Comoros in a two-legged African Nations Championship (Chan) third-round qualifier in Windhoek.

Speaking to Nampa on Monday, coach Ricardo Mannetti said it is a good thing that the national team is moving up the ranking but his main worry currently is for the team to get more game time.

"We need to understand that as long as we do not play games on Fifa days, we will get a negative ranking like we did in July, but I am currently worried about activities that our team need to engage in," Mannetti said.

He added that despite not having an active league in the country the national team has done well and he is happy for the players and management.

What is important is the start of the league season to give these players more game time and better performance when they join the national team, said Mannetti.

The coach also said he was busy preparing his squad for the Fifa international friendly match against Zimbabwe but has cut down on his training sessions to two times a week instead of five to allow players in his squad to train with their respective teams for the start of the league which is slated for Friday.

Namibia and Zimbabwe will play on 11 November in the Dr Hage Geingob Cup.

The next Fifa rankings are due early November.

