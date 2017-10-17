South Africa: Cabinet Reshuffle - Axing Blade Escalates ANC War

press release

The DA is not surprised by President Jacob Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle, the latest move in Zuma's war against anyone who opposes his project of State Capture. The obvious target was SACP leader, Dr. Blade Nzimande, who follows Pravin Gordhan, Derek Hanekom, Mcebisi Jonas and others who have failed to toe the Zuma line and have found themselves out of office.

The SACP has been dealt an insulting blow, and they must now decide how long they will put up with this abuse, or if they will now do what they know is right, and begin to work outside the ANC.

Blade's axing has also provided the pretext for yet another reshuffling of Zuma sycophants, none more pliant than new Minister of Energy, David Mahlobo. This smacks of an attempt to reignite the ANC's efforts to chain our country to a multibillion rand nuclear deal with the Russians.

This reshuffle has nothing to do with effecting good governance, and ensuring the best people serve our country. On the contrary, Jacob Zuma appears to be firing his critics, and offering promotions in exchange for support ahead of the ANC's elective conference in December this year.

This just reaffirms what the DA has said all along - the ANC exists solely an organisation committed to self-enrichment and self-advancement - all at the expense of the South African people.

Come 2019, South Africans must use their power to vote out this self-serving ANC government at the ballot box, and choose a new beginning for our country.

The future of South lies in a post-ANC South Africa, free from corruption and State Capture, and focused on our nation's new struggle - the struggle for access to jobs. Our fight is to ensure that all South Africans can enter the economy, find meaningful work, and create a better life for themselves and their loved ones.

Mmusi Maimane

Leader of the Democratic Alliance